* Based on the erotic game by Lune. Mana-hime controls the Hizen region while maintaining constant battles against Imae Higonokami Yoshinori. Due to the constant defeats to the Imae army, Mana-hime decides to surrender to him; however, her strategist Yukiran has devised a plan to lure enemy troops and defeat Imae. With the help of official Uneme, who seeks revenge against Imae, implementing the plan will attract not only soldiers but also lust.