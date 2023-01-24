Not Available

Based on the feature movies "F/X" comes a hour-long action show F/X: The Series, a mix of illusion and reality. The show centeres around Rollie Tyler (Cameron Daddo), who fights against his unsuspecting crooks and is mostly a lot stronger and smarter than them with his skills and knowledge. The show is mostly described as a mix of Mission: Impossible and MacGyver and is attractive even more because one of the stars is Carrie-Anne Moss, a famous Matrix cast. The show ran two years in syndication.