Not Available

G-Spot follows the trials and tribulations of Gigi (Brigitte Bako, The Mind of the Married Man, New York Stories, Red Shoe Diaries), a 30-something actress in Hollywood whose early roles in critically-acclaimed films have since given way to an ever-growing repertoire of late-night B-movies. Originally from Montreal and now living in Los Angeles, Gigi is determined to make an all-out comeback - in her career, and with love.