There is a train pervert that has magic hands, whenever he touches a woman they melt like butter. This pervert, Katsuhiko, knows how to work a woman with his skills. While on a train one day, Katsuhiko is caught by a train pervert master named Gin. Gin puts up a challenge to make a move on gorgeous TV anchorwoman, but will he be ready for Gin's well-timed double cross.