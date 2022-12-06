G4 Presents: The Adult Entertainment Expo

Not Available

The AVN Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) is a trade show held each January in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is sponsored by the Adult Video News Magazine (AVN). The 2010 AVN Awards show was held during the Expo at the nearby Palms Casino Resort. The AEE is the largest pornography industry trade show in the United States. The AEE is held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), although there is no connection between the two. The AEE mixes industry only events with open hours for fans seeking the usual autographs, pictures, and memorabilia. One of the major aspects of the AEE is that most of the major adult entertainment stars make appearances. The first two days of the show are considered "Trade Only". During these times only people in the adult industry can gain access to the show. The AVN Awards were presented on the third night of the four day show.