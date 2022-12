Not Available

G4tv.com, also known as G4tv: The Show or simply G4tv, is a weekly video game talk show that aired on G4 and was produced by Laura Foy. The questions and polls used on the show were from the G4tv.com discussion forums live chatroom and were on any topic concerning games or the technology of gaming. At least one person who has worked in the video game industry was usually interviewed in each episode. The show was hosted by Tina Wood, Laura Foy, and Geoff Keighley