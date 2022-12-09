Gachi Baka !

Not Available

Former pro boxer Gondo Tetta has come to Kaki-no-ki-zaka High School as a beginning teacher. The school hopes to restore finances by improving the students' abilities and strengthening its baseball team. Tetta goes head-to-head with his class full of failing students who have no ability whatsoever in sports and studies. Everyday, he passionately encourages his students who have no drive at all. School is not just a place to study. It's a place to learn how to live! If it means helping out his students, Tetta won't hesitate to snap at the parents and school. Gondo Tetta's slightly dangerous class is about to begin.