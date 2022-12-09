Gaddafi: Our Best Enemy

Not Available

This insightful essay-style doco by Frenchman Antoine Vitkine puts current events into perspective by examining the motivations behind the actions of Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, a man whose peculiar appearance belies savvy negotiation skills. Born in a tent in the Libyan desert, this Arab nationalist gained notoriety at 27 after toppling King Idris I. He went on to survive revolts, military strikes and embargoes while showing a knack for playing to Western interests, namely geopolitical security and oil reserves. It's no surprise many of the interviews about hidden dealings are tainted by realpolitik. These personal accounts from key players are a fascinating foray into the diplomatic world of riddles, theatrics and hidden agendas.