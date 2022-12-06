Gadget and the Gadgetinis

Not Available

Gadget has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and recruited by the World Organization of Mega Powers (WOMP), an elite international peacekeeping organization whose goal is to defend humankind from the world's most menacing villains. That may sound like a daunting task, but with the help of some new zany gadgets and a new set of assistants: the Gadgetinis - a team of pint-sized robotic versions of Inspector Gadget who are frequently the unintended victims of his bumbling, Gadget is still up to the task. Just like the old days, Gadget still gets help from his brainy 12-year-old niece, Penny, whether he likes it or not. Penny created the Gadgetinis two plucky teenage robots, the responsible Digit and the mischievous Fidget, to help her uncle, since Brain has now retired from active duty. Agent Fidget and Agent Digit, as Gadget likes to call them, form a comical tandem with their different personalities. Now under the control of Colonel Nozzaire, Lieutenant Gadget must battle long time nemisis Dr. Claw, along with a slew of new baddies, such as villainous mutant monsters and power-hungry space aliens. But in the end, thanks to his heart of gold, his indefatigable spirit and a little help from his brilliant niece Penny, Gadget always manages to save the day. But not without a good bit of property destruction along the way. It seems some things never change