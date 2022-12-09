Not Available

A heartwarmingly honest depiction of seven young friends facing life on their own for the very first time. Life is a far cry from one big party for the tight group, as Andreya, Austin, Beth, Brian, Kenny, Kerryn and Shelby struggle to find their place in life. In each of the 10 half-hour episodes, the young friends will fight their way through devastating breakups, complex relationships and financial challenges facing most millennials today. One of Florida’s most renowned college towns, Gainesville is just their hometown.