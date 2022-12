Not Available

Futoshi is fat, smelly, and ugly, so he is teased and bullied by other students. But one day, he receives a parcel from his father who is an inventor. He opens it and finds a cell phone. According to his letter, he can hypnotize anyone using the cell phone. He is doubtful at first, but he visits a woman, Sayuri, who lives next door and tries it…. Yes, it works perfectly. He now plans to take revenge on the students who tease and bully him….