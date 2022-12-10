Gakuen Shinshoku: XX of the Dead

Not Available

The year is 20XX. Winter has just begun. Coming from who knows where, ”that” arrives, marking the end of normal life. Falling in love for the first time, there are still those who dont know. There are those who have found the reason to stay alive and those who havent; either way, everyone are torn apart equally. Still warm bodies are rolling, the bodies which used to be living turns into ”those”, breaking the world around them. The future of the world crumbles before people´s eyes. Snow fell from the cloudy sky that day. For those young people, the time of barely clinging to life began. (These OVA's are based on the game by Syoku.)