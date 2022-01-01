Galactic Football

Not Available

Galactik Football is a French animated television series, co-produced by Alphanim, France 2, Jetix and Welkin-Animation. It follows the story of a futuristic football team - The Snow Kids - as they try to win the Galactik Football Cup for their home planet Akillian, with the help of The Flux - a mystical energy, specific for every planet. [1] On June 20, 2007 Jetix Europe announced it had acquired a second 26 episode season set to begin airing across Europe in 2008. The second series started in United Kingdom on April 5, 2008.