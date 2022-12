Not Available

Galactic Inquiry is a Star Citizen fan show where You are the Star (Citizen). Our weekly webcast includes game news, aerospace news, comedy, and interviews of game makers and game players. But the centerpiece of our show is fan creation. Anything you do, send it to us and if doesn’t suck, we’ll put it on the show! And if you don’t, puppet skits will be your punishment. Here at Galactic Inquiry, we believe the game and the show are about the fans.