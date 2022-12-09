Galácticos

Not Available

This three-part documentary series charts Florentino Perez’ Galactico revolution at Real Madrid at the turn of the century. The documentary includes fascinating insights from a stellar cast of Real Madrid legends, including Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Claude Makélélé, Fernando Morientes, Steve McManaman and Manager Vicente del Bosque, alongside individuals closest to Perez. The three-part series traces Real Madrid’s time under Perez, from his Presidential win and controversial transfer of Luis Figo from bitter rivals Barcelona in July 2000, to the resignation of his first term as Real Madrid President in February 2006 following the fallout from his ‘Galáctico’ vision.