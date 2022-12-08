Not Available

Galapagos with David Attenborough

  • Documentary

Filmed in one of the most extreme and hard-to-reach locations in the world, Galapagos with David Attenborough is Sky 3D’s third collaboration with the multi-award winning natural history broadcaster. Using pioneering 3D-techniques and technology to explore the unique environments and species of the Galapagos, it will take viewers on a voyage to understand the stunning archipelago which changed the way we see the world and has long-remained a place of true interest with the nation’s favourite naturalist.

