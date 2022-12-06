Not Available

The Galaxy Angel anime series, produced by BROCCOLI, Madhouse and Bandai Visual, The story is about a group of women and girls who go on government-sponsored humanitarian missions as the Angel Troupe (Angel-tai) to search for Lost Technology, generally a plot device to set up amusing and absurd humor typical of the show, rife with obscure Japanese puns. Many of the devices look like extremely mundane objects like sticks or rice cookers, but have fantastic powers like mutating organisms or as destructive weapons. (This is the BROADCAST order)