Galaxy Express is a manga written and drawn by Leiji Matsumoto, as well as various anime films and TV series based on it. It is set in a space-faring, high-tech future in which humans have learned how to transfer their consciousnesses (but not their consciences) into mechanical bodies, thus achieving practical immortality. The manga won the Shogakukan Manga Award for shōnen in 1978.[6] The anime series won the Animage Anime Grand Prix prize in 1981.