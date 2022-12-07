Galaxy Fraulein Yuna

Not Available

Season 01 - Yuna Kagurazaka won the interstellar Galaxy Fraulein contest to become the Guardian of the Light. After defeating several threats to galactic peace (As seen in the PC Engine games), old enemies have framed Yuna for attacking and demolishing her hometown. Yuna's friends now must attempt to rescue her from her pending execution, with comedic results. Season 02 (Yuna Returns) - Just when everything seems peaceful again for Yuna and her friends, a new enemy appears in the form of three robotic sisters. Yuna must once again become the Savoir of Light to fight this strong, new evil.