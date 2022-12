Not Available

Galaxy Goof-Ups is a 30-minute Saturday morning animated series produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions which aired on NBC from November 4, 1978 to September 1, 1979. The "Galaxy Goof-Ups" consisted of Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Scare Bear and Quack-Up as space patrolmen (under the leadership of Captain Snerdley) who always goofed-up (hence the name of the show) while on duty and spent most of their time in disco clubs.