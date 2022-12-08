Galidor: Defenders of the Outer Dimension

Not Available

The show is centered around the journey of Nick Bluetooth, a 15-year-old boy whose life is turned upside-down after receiving a strange floating alien map over his bed on the eve of his 15th birthday. The map leads Nicholas and his best (and only) friend, Allegra Zane, to a hidden Dimensional Transport Vehicle nicknamed the Egg. Nicholas unknowingly activates the egg and sends himself and Allegra into the Outer Dimension, where they find themselves as part of an intrepid group attempting to save Galidor, which is being targeted by the sinister Gorm. The kingdom of Galidor is protected by an immense door that could only open by an egg-shaped key, which was split in pieces across the Outer Dimension to prevent Gorm from entering Galidor. If Nick and his friends don't find the pieces before Gorm does, then the entire Outer Dimension will fall under his rule.