Celebrating athletes and fans who give back to their communities making life better for so many, GAME CHANGERS, hosted by “The Insider’s” Kevin Frazier, highlights professional athletes who use their public image to make positive changes in the lives of fans in need. Young reporters seek their stories from the field, and bring back journalistic gold to the GAME CHANGERS studios to culminate in heartfelt reflection and insight from the host. Whether on or off the field, GAME CHANGERS takes an inspirational look at how sports positively impact individuals and the communities they serve.