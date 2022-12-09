Game Over (2013)

Not Available

Get ready to experience action from a whole new point of view in Game Over. This nine-part series puts you in the middle of adrenaline-packed scenes, featuring non-stop action and frequent twists and turns. In every episode, you— the viewer—will play a different character: A bomb technician. A sniper. A drug smuggler. And more. Each episode is a new experience that places you in such locations as the desert, a government laboratory, and a Russian submarine. No two episodes are the same, but they will all get your heart racing. Shot from first-person perspective, every story will play out before your eyes like a live-action video game; only this time, there is no making it to the next level. Death is coming, heads up. It's Game Over.