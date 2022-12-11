Game Sanaeha

Not Available

Within two years Muanchanok (Nok) studied abroad, her parents got divorced. Her father remarried to a former beauty queen who had the same age as hers, while her mother also flirted with several younger men. The effects of a broken family made her become jealous, ill-tempered and obsessive into getting her parents back together. Lakkhanai (Nai), a distant relative of Nok's mother, who grew up along with her, is a very capable man who was enjoying a top position in her father's company. He also started living at her house, which made her more furious and she wanted to eliminate him from her family. When Nok and Nai were forced to get married, she planned and played the game of love to hurt him. But Nai's feelings for her were sincere all along.