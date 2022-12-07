Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything

Not Available

The multi-camera series chronicles the antics of a 15-year-old professional video game-playing phenom who is forced to enroll in public school for the first time and now must deploy his virtual gaming acumen to circumvent real-life challenges. Cool and charismatic Conor gains notoriety as “KidFury,” a professional video game player, but he suffers a devastating thumb injury that forces him out of the glamourous pro gaming world. After years of being tutored on the international pro circuit, he begins high school for the first time and meets three fellow gamers –Franklin, Wendell and Ashley. They team up to form the first-ever gaming league at their school, and together they learn that building lasting friendships in the real world is more important than accumulating high scores in the digital one.