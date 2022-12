Not Available

The King of Burning Desert Gandalla was an anime series that aired for one season in 1998. The show aired for twenty-six episodes and followed a fierce argument between members of a young band. Each member had their own creative ideas, yet they couldn't find the right melodies together. The band members find themselves playing a certain tune over and over again until they are somehow pulled into a demonic world of horror that was called the desert-god Gandalla.