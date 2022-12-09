Not Available

Relationships over time, have become complicated or maybe they were never that simple as they seem. Gandii Baat unravels such complexed relationships, closet issues, shocking truths, bizarre myths and unexplored space of men and women through a series of thrilling and exciting stories from the rural part of India. Each story is distinct from other but weaved with the thread of eccentricities which will leave you with unexpected twists and turns. In these stories you will see how people from rural India are deeply affected by their dark fantasies. And it's not just men, but even rural women going to any extent for the sake of sex - including heinous crimes as well! This is a show which will make your heart throb a lot faster.