Gangnam Scandal

This drama tells the story of a poor woman living a dream of Cinderella. Eun So Yoo works as a stylist. She struggles to make enough money to pay for her mother’s operation fee. Due to a case, Eun So Yoo gets involved with Choi Seo Joon . He is rich and from a chaebol family. Eun So Yoo pretends to love him for his money, but she falls truly in love with him. Choi Seo Joon has an in incurable disease. He is more interested in playing around than working and he doesn’t believe in true love.