Not Available

Gangnam Scandal

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This drama tells the story of a poor woman living a dream of Cinderella. Eun So Yoo works as a stylist. She struggles to make enough money to pay for her mother’s operation fee. Due to a case, Eun So Yoo gets involved with Choi Seo Joon . He is rich and from a chaebol family. Eun So Yoo pretends to love him for his money, but she falls truly in love with him. Choi Seo Joon has an in incurable disease. He is more interested in playing around than working and he doesn’t believe in true love.

Cast

Shin Go EunEun So Yoo
Hwang Bo MiMyung Ji Yoon
Yoon Ho ImChoi Seo Joon
Seo Do-youngHong Se Hyun
Bang Eun-heeHong Baek Hee

