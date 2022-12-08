Not Available

Spandau Ballet’s Gary and Martin Kemp are teaming up to present Gangs of Britain, a brand new series that follows the brothers as they visit different regions in Britain to explore gang culture both past and present, exclusively on Crime & Investigation Network®. In each episode, Gary and Martin will visit a specific UK region where they investigate the stories of one latter-day and one contemporary gang. Through interviews, archive and dramatic re-construction, they will discover that blood line, criminal activity, clothing, religion, nationality, choice of weapon and prison were just as important to gangs in Victorian and Edwardian Britain as they are today.