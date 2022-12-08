Not Available

Gangsta.

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Shukō Murase

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Manglobe

In the city of Ergastulum, a shady ville filled with made men and petty thieves, whores on the make and cops on the take, there are some deeds too dirty for even its jaded inhabitants to touch. Enter the "Handymen," Nic and Worick, who take care of the jobs no one else will handle. Until the day when a cop they know on the force requests their help in taking down a new gang muscling in on the territory of a top Mafia family. It seems like business (and mayhem) as usual, but the Handymen are about to find that this job is a lot more than they bargained for.

Cast

Mamiko NotoAlex Benedetto
Kenjirô TsudaNicolas Brown
Junichi SuwabeWorick Arcangelo
Tetsuo KanaoChad Adkins
Kaito IshikawaCody Balfour
Ami KoshimizuConstance Raveau

View Full Cast >

Images