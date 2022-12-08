20 years ago Moo-Yeom’s (Yoon Sang-Hyun) father was a suspect in the "Gap Dong” serial murder case. Because of the detectives’ oppressive investigation, Moo-Yeom’s father killed himself. Now, Moo-Yeom is a detective and works to capture the killer Gap Dong. The statue of limitations has expired for the serial murder case and Moo-Yeom resigns to the belief that Gap Dong is dead. New clues though for Gap Dong appears in front of Moo-Yeom and he sets out to catch him once and for all.
|Jeong In-Gi
|Cha Do-hyeok
|Ji-Hwan Jo
|Lee Hyung-nyeon
|Yoon Sang-hyun
|Ha Moo-yeom
|Kim Min-jung
|Maria Oh
|Sung Dong-il
|Yang Cheol-gon
|Lee Joon
|Ryu Tae-oh
