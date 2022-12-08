Not Available

Gap Dong

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Jo Soo-won

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pan Entertainment

20 years ago Moo-Yeom’s (Yoon Sang-Hyun) father was a suspect in the "Gap Dong” serial murder case. Because of the detectives’ oppressive investigation, Moo-Yeom’s father killed himself. Now, Moo-Yeom is a detective and works to capture the killer Gap Dong. The statue of limitations has expired for the serial murder case and Moo-Yeom resigns to the belief that Gap Dong is dead. New clues though for Gap Dong appears in front of Moo-Yeom and he sets out to catch him once and for all.

Cast

Jeong In-GiCha Do-hyeok
Ji-Hwan JoLee Hyung-nyeon
Yoon Sang-hyunHa Moo-yeom
Kim Min-jungMaria Oh
Sung Dong-ilYang Cheol-gon
Lee JoonRyu Tae-oh

View Full Cast >

Images