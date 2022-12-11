Not Available

Gặp nhau cuối năm is a Vietnam's annual TV special that airs on New Year's Eve on VTV. The show is widely popular in Vietnam, considered a traditional show of lunar new year on television. The show originally was a new-year special episode of VTV's famous comedic show "Gap Nhau Cuoi Tuan" but still continued after Gap Nhau Cuoi Tuan ended. The main plot of the show based on Vietnamese's folk tales about Tao Quan. "Gap Nhau Cuoi Nam" is famous for its comedic view of the problems in Vietnam economic & society throughout the year. VFC has been producing this show for VTV since 2003. The show features biggest names in comedy in Vietnam like Quoc Khanh, Van Dung, Quang Thang, Tu Long, Cong Ly, Xuan Bac... The format of the show changed in some years. In 2009, Hoa Táo, a parody beauty competition for Tao Quan, was presented. In 2011, the show was named Táo Idol with format based on talent shows that aired in Vietnam in 2010, especially Vietnam Idol. The show used to be premiere on VTV on Lunar New Year's Eve but since 2010, the show has been releasing on DVD a week before the air date. The DVD version is the full recording and usually longer and slightly different from the TV version.