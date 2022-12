Not Available

Garage Gold tracks the adventures of Kraig Bantle and his family business, Garage Brothers. They offer to clear cluttered, dysfunctional garages, attics and basements free of charge. Here's the rub: They keep everything they remove. For years, they have been carving out a living by finding buried treasure in those overstuffed spaces and selling it for a profit. As a bonus, they help convert the newly emptied space into a room the homeowners have always dreamed of.