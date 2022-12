Not Available

If you think your garage couldn't possibly ever be the greatest room in your house, think again. DIY Network's series Garage Mahal transforms disorganized garages into spectacular living spaces. Former NFL player, pro wrestler and car buff Bill Goldberg hosts the new season of Garage Mahal, which features unbelievable garage makeovers like a video gamer's paradise or a motocross garage complete with half-pipes that store extra tires.