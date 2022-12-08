Not Available

Garage Squad

    You know that “project car” you’ve been working on for the last five years? The car just sitting in your garage collecting dust? Well, today could be the day you can finally drive that project out of your garage. Velocity’s series "Garage Squad", surprises the people working on car projects with the opportunity to get expert help to finally finish them. The "Garage Squad" team of ace mechanics searches auto parts stores across America for worthy backyard automotive restorers, and walks out with them ready to take those cars from DIY to DONE.

