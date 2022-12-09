Not Available

Setsuko Koda is married to Kiichiro who runs a hotel. There is a large age difference between them. Her hobby is to write poems. She published her own poem collection "Garasu no Ashi" upon her husband's suggestion. One afternoon, Setsuko Koda is lying in bed with Masahiro Sawaki. They are having an affair. The police then contacts her and informs her that her husband was in a car accident. Setsuko Koda goes to the hospital. The doctor there informs Setsuko Koda that Kiichiro has severe brain damage and he won't live much longer. At this time, Setsuko Koda’s mother, Ritsuko Fujishima, arrives at the hospital. In the past, her mother was involved in a romantic relationship with Kiichiro. Her mother was also abusive to Setsuko Koda when she was a child. Due to this, Setsuko Koda hates her mother. When she sees her mother at the hospital, Setsuko Koda curses at her.