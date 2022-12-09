Not Available

Garda Down Under is the story of life on the beat for Irish officers working in Western Australia, the largest police district in the world. So large, in fact, that the island of Ireland would fit in there 30 times over. This vast expanse needs policing and with a rapidly growing population thanks to a mining boom, the WA government looked overseas, aggressively recruiting experienced officers from other jurisdictions. The Gardaí, regarded as highly trained by the Australian police force, were among their prime targets. Since 2005, 30 Gardaí have decided to pack up and head for sunnier climes, leaving recession-hit Ireland behind for a new life as cops in booming WA. For the first time ever, the WA Police Department have opened their doors to our cameras. With unique and unhindered access, we get an exclusive look at how crime fighters operate down under. In this six-part series we follow the Irish recruits on the job and off duty as they settle in. Far from home - and away from extended family networks - we discover what life is like for the Irish 'transitional officers', as they get to grips with their new work and lifestyle. We also get to see how their partners adapt to life on the other side of the world. From the urban sophistication of Perth to Kununurra, a place so remote police officers do everything from taking forensic evidence to acting as temporary paramedics, it's a major culture shock for our ex-Gardaí. Set against a backdrop of glorious sunshine and breathtaking beaches, the sheer vastness of the benign looking but harsh landscape can be one of the greatest hindrances in solving crime. With unique and exclusive access to their crime fighting units, this series, narrated by Kathryn Thomas, exposes the danger of crime fighting in a foreign land for many Irish men and women.