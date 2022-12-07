Not Available

Presented by three well known and eminently qualified horticulturalists Melissa King (Battle Fronts and Gardening Australia), Jody Rigby (Backyard Blitz and The Outdoor Room) and Linda Ross (Better Homes & Gardens and radio show, The Garden Clinic) our GARDEN ANGELS will help you bring out the confidence you feel inside your home... out into the garden. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or simply want ideas and inspiration, this brand new series will show you how to get out into your garden, get your hands dirty and start growing. It will be the complete garden guide – taking you through everything that needs to be done in the garden, no matter what part of Australia you’re in. The GARDEN ANGELS will have all the advice you need to turn your outdoor living space into a feast for the senses, a place to grow your own food, relax in and share with family and friends.