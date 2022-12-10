Not Available

Garfunkel and Oates stars Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci as both themselves and their musical comedy alter-egos, "Garfunkel and Oates," following the pair as they try to expand the reaches of their meager celebrity. Well-known on the improv-comedy scene, Micucci and Lindhome met at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in LA, naming their band for "two famous rock-and-roll second bananas," Art Garfunkel and John Oates. In five bite-sized episodes, Riki and Kate skewer taboos and perform tongue-in-cheek songs about their woeful lives as single, late-20-something Los Angelinos.