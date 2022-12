Not Available

Heian-kyou, capital and the center of elegant, aristocratic culture, is heavily guarded by a spiritual force field -- or so it seems. In reality, onmyouji (court magi who create the spiritual force field) can only defend the palace located in the northern part of the city; in downtown, monsters known as "horror" that feast upon human souls roam after sunset. There are, however, a group of heroes protecting commoners from "horrors" in darkness.