Not Available

Based on the books by Anne Gutman and Georg Hallensleben, Gaspard and Lisa follows the adventures of two puppies who are best friends as they experience the wonders and challenges of school, family life and their Paris neighbourhood. Gaspard and Lisa do everything together and, although they may sometimes disagree or their plans don't work out they way they'd like, they are always there for each other as that's what friends are for.