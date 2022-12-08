Not Available

Before the intrusion of man, alligators used to own South Florida. Times have changed, however, and now there's a daily struggle between man and beast. It's that struggle that keeps Paul Bedard and Jimmy Riffle busy. The "Gator Boys'' operate an animal facility in the Everglades, with the goal to capture nuisance gators -- and other wildlife -- and return them to their natural habitat before trappers kill the animals. With 30 years of experience between them, Bedard and Riffle have a well-earned reputation for successfully rescuing and wrangling gators with their bare hands and saving locals from many precarious situations.