Antena 3 begins filming his new series for prime time produced by Gestmusic. It is the Spanish adaptation of "Passion de Gavilanes, Originally from Colombia, was issued with great success in over 60 countries. Based on the central plot of the series, Antena 3 will move the original spirit of the fiction to a series of large format for broadcast in prime time each week. With the new fiction project of Antena 3 for prime time, Spain will be the first country to debut its own version of "Pasion de Gavilanes" whose rights have also bought other countries such as Mexico or Brazil.