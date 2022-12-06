Gavin & Stacey

Not Available

Gavin is an ordinary boy from Billericay, and Stacey an ordinary girl from Barry. After speaking on the phone to each other every day at work - they finally meet and fall in love. I won't lie to you, life is never quite that simple. For a start there are Gavin's parents, Stacey's mum and Uncle Bryn and best mates Nessa and Smithy to consider, as well as the small matter of living in different countries separated by a long bridge and a toll gate. Winner of two Baftas and four British Comedy awards, Gavin and Stacey is poignant, genuine and hilarious - one of the stand-out comedy series of the 21st Century. Starring Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, James Corden and Ruth Jones.