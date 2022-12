Not Available

In the mystical city of Camelot, William is an optimistic knight-in-training who is devoted to his mentor, knight in gleaming armour, Sir Roderick. The complication starts when the evil Duke of Amaraxos shrinks Princess Gwendolyn and takes over the kingdom, so the friends accompanied with Elspeth, an 11 year old apprentice sorceress and Xiao Long, a young sage-in-training from distant Asia, set off on an adventure to undo the terrible curse.