Gays: The Series

Not Available

The Series is about four twenty something gay best friends navigating the tumultuous terrain of NYC. Huxley, a quick witted waiter and aspiring photographer. Ben, an attractive introvert who works for a gay non-profit. Jackson, a promiscuous overgrown rich kid. And Cameron, a dramatic drag queen with a love for old Hollywood. In this city you always have to look out for yourself; but the little lies, mini compromises and secrets they keep could derail their dreams and destroy their happiness.