Not Available

Gays: The Series

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Series is about four twenty something gay best friends navigating the tumultuous terrain of NYC. Huxley, a quick witted waiter and aspiring photographer. Ben, an attractive introvert who works for a gay non-profit. Jackson, a promiscuous overgrown rich kid. And Cameron, a dramatic drag queen with a love for old Hollywood. In this city you always have to look out for yourself; but the little lies, mini compromises and secrets they keep could derail their dreams and destroy their happiness.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images