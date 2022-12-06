Not Available

Gear Fighter Dendoh tells the story of two Japanese schoolboys -- short-tempered Ginga Izumo and level-headed Hokuto Kusanagi -- who meet one day in the midst of an attack on the Earth by Gulfer, a race of sentient machines determined to wipe out all life in the universe. The two are chosen by Dendoh, a machine built to battle Gulfer, to be its pilots during this attack. They also become members of the Guard Earth and Advanced Reconnaissance (GEAR) organization designated with the protection of Earth from the Gulfer advance. The two pilots find themselves in a race to obtain the powerful and animal-like Data Weapons before Gulfer can get their hands on them.