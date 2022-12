Not Available

Gece Gündüz was a police procedural soap produced by the Altıoklar Productions, the main characters are Aslan Aydemir and Kemal. They both work at the Istanbul Organized Crime section of the police force. The series finished on its 33rd episode. The theme song is an edited version of "Gündüz Gece" by Âşık Veysel Şatıroğlu who is also named "Uzun Ince bir Yoldayım" which was a famous Turkish folk music and Veysel was the famous one for this song.