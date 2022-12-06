Not Available

Dating's never easy, but try dating in a Darth Vader mask or Wonder Woman ensemble. Now meet nerd-tastic Ryan Giltch, founder of Sci-Fi Speed Dating, who will bring viewers into the fun, quirky and sometimes bizarre world of geek-focused speed dating on TLC's new special GEEK LOVE. Glitch sets up speed dating at events like Comic-Con, bringing like-minded people together to embrace their quirkiness and find love. When comic and sci-fi fans can't find someone to share their passion, they turn to Glitch. Viewers will get an insider's look at the stories behind the daters and witness their journey throughout the speed dating session at New York's Comic-Con.