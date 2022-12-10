Gekidan Sphere

Not Available

The show is a collaboration between five playwrights and Sphere, and will be an omnibus series exploring various genres. Each episode has two halves with a different director, and a new episode will debut every two weeks. The episodes, their directors, and their premiere dates on Tokyo MX are as follows: "Shelter" by Kōji Tokuo - October 16, 23 "Chinurarerta Brassiere" (Bloodstained Brassiere) by Ayuka Kishimoto - October 30, November 6 "Love Hotel 602" by Mitsutoshi Saijō - November 13, 20 "Katsubō ~Misoji no Matsuri ni~" (Longing ~A Festival of Turning 30~) by Kana Yamada - November 27, December 4 "Comic of the Dead" by Takashi Masuyama - December 11, 18